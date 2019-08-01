Mysterious Garage Fire Scolds McLean Home

(Photo: Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

A garage fire with an unknown origin caused $60,000 worth of damage to a McLean home.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue report that a passerby spotted smoke coming from the garage of a two-level single family home along the 6700 block of Osborn Street in the McLean on Sunday, July 28. Fairfax as well as the Arlington County Fire Department responded to the scene around 5 p.m.

According to the fire department, crews quickly located and extinguished a fire in the garage. There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.

Authorities report that there were no occupants home at the time of the fire and smoke alarms did not activate due to the location of the fire.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire started in the garage, though the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Per the fire department, the $60,000 worth of damage includes a vehicle lift system and a classic car that was parked in the garage.

