Silent Auction, Wine Tasting at One More Page Books

One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington), an independent, neighborhood-oriented bookstore, kicks off an event-filled August with a Silent Auction featuring a collection of new items.

The silent auction will start on Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and will run through Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. In light of a recent real estate property tax increase from Arlington County, One More Page will be hosting a Silent Auction featuring special items, experiences and services donated by authors, local businesses and more.

Customers are invited to the free wine tasting, as a part of One More Page’s First Friday event, while browsing an auction binder and bid sheets. Additional information is available at onemorepagebooks.com/silent-auction-2019.

