Fairfax Schools Win Statewide Competition

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been named a winner in the 2019 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Food for Thought competition. FCPS won in the Wellness and Physical Activity category of districts with more than 10,001 students for its program, Student and Staff Health and Wellness.

FCPS established a comprehensive health and wellness program for its students and staff members following the Fairfax County School Board’s adoption of a revised Wellness Regulation in 2016.

During the 2018-19 school year, school-based wellness committees were established to create and promote healthy school environments and share health and wellness messages. The district regularly holds fitness challenges for employees and many schools have established before- and after-school fitness programs for students. FCPS also hosts a mental health and wellness conference for students and families each year, and has established a wellness newsletter for schools, staff members, students and families.

VSBA established the competition in 2012 to encourage school leaders to tackle childhood hunger and provide Virginia’s students with healthier, more nutritious meals. There are three categories of awards: Wellness and Physical Activity, Healthy School Meals and Meal Access to Fight Hunger.

