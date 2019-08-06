BASIS McLean Students Take Trip to Madagascar

(Photo: Courtesy BASIS Independent McLean)

Students from BASIS Independent McLean (BIM) got a hands-on French lesson by exploring the flora and fauna endemic to Madagascar during summer vacation as part of BIM’s Project Week. Students visited Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar; the iconic Baobab Alley; Andasibe-Mantadia National Park noted for its lemurs; Canal des Pangalanes; Ile Sainte Marie, known for its beaches and participated in a reforestation service project. For more information on BASIS Independent McLean, visit mclean.basisindependent.com/.

For more information, visit basisindependent.com

(Photo: Courtesy BASIS Independent McLean)

“Not only did the Madagascar trip broaden my French communication skills, it opened my eyes to an ecosystem rarely seen; 90 percent of Madagascar’s ecosystem exists nowhere else on Earth,” said Katerina Kalamatianos, a 12th grader at BASIS Independent McLean.

BASIS Independent McLean is a part of the BASIS Independent Schools network.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments