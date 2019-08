(Photo: News-Press)

EVER THE GRACIOUS HOST, News-Press editor-in-chief Nicholas F. Benton (left) entertains a few guests at the newspaper’s annual summer mixer last Thursday. Benton reminded the crew in his office not to break the “fourth wall” and look directly at the camera, conveniently setting the stage for a solid candid shot. The mixer itself was a success, with live music from Huck and Friend and food catered by Anthony’s Restaurant being well-received by the crowd.

