Falls Church Distillers is hosting “A Salute to Mad Fox Brewing Company” and carrying several Mad Fox beers on tap through the month of August, or as long as supplies last. The event is in honor of Bill Madden and Mad Fox Brewing Company which closed in July after nine years in business.

Falls Church Distillers, the only fully licensed restaurant and full mixed beverage craft distillery in Virginia, is located at 442 S. Washington Street in Falls Church.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments