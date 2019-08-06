Vienna Arts Society Launches Exhibit Next Weekend

The Vienna Arts Society invites the public to a reception celebrating two exhibitions at the Vienna Arts Center (243 Church St. NW, Vienna) on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 3 – 5 p.m. The “Healing Wall” is created by troops on the mend at Fort Belvoir Hospital. “The Open Door” features a judged photography exhibition.

Light refreshments will be served and attendees can meet the artists as Juror Sandi Croan presents awards.

The exhibition continues through Aug. 31 and is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 703-319-3971 or visit ViennaArtsSociety.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments