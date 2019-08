JAX LOVES TO BE WARM and cozy, whether it’s dozing off in a window on a sunny day or warming her paws up by the fireplace. A true Jax-in-a-box, the Blake family’s kitty who resides in Springfield sits inside any and every crate she can (and can’t) fit inside. Now, the News-Press needs to launch another investigation into how these Springfieldians are making their way onto our pages. Editorial malfeasance must be afoot…

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments