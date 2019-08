(Photo: Courtesy Bev Rocco)

ART AND FRAME FALLS CHURCH featured artist was Michael Heenan (center), pictured with City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter (left) and councilman Phil Duncan. Heenanโ€™s first solo show was a success as seven paintings were purchased. His work will be up for the month of August and all are pieces are for sale.

