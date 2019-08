(Photo: News-Press)

CELEBRATING NATIONAL DAY OUT with some good ol’fashioned community fun was the Jefferson Village Civic Association at Jefferson Village Park on Tuesday. evening.

(Photo: News-Press)

THE WARM, BREEZY WEATHER gave attendees just the right amount of time to down their free ice cream, with a playground on site as well so the children could immediately run out their sugar rushes before returning home.

