Psychic Fair Hosted For Fanatics & the Curious

Many of the best psychics, mediums, healers and readers of all types, along with related arts and crafts vendors from Virginia and the surrounding areas will gather for the Virginia Psychic Fair at the Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge (8421 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax) on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For both those who are serious and for those who are just curious. 75 percent of tables offer some type of readings while the other 25 percent of tables offer related arts, crafts, books, oils, crystals, information and more. 40 Tables all under one roof for this indoor event. Free Parking.

Many of the vendors will be giving Fair Specials and Discounts. Some of the tables will accept credit cards. Snacks and soft drinks will be available.

Pre-pay price is $5; Day of the event or at the door is $10 (cash only)

For tickets, visit va-psychic-fair.eventbrite.com

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments