Local Brain Training Centers Win Customer Service Awards

(Photo: ASHA Public Relations)

LearningRx Tysons Corner and LearningRx Reston, brain training centers were presented with a 2019 Customer Service Award at the company’s national convention held in Colorado Springs for its seventh consecutive year. The award is given to centers that have shown a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. Pictured (left to right) are Irene Ward, center director of LearningRx Reston; Kim Hanson, CEO of LearningRx and Maureen Loftus, executive director of LearningRx Tysons Corner and LearningRx Reston.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments