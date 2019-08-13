Fairfax Schools Wins Grant for Justice High

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is one of five school divisions in Virginia awarded a high school program implementation grant for the 2019-20 school year. The grants were awarded to support implementation of previously planned innovative programs.

FCPS was awarded $50,000 for a program at Justice High School to implement a curriculum to meet the instructional needs of English learners with little formal education. The program will provide these students with opportunities for mentoring, career exploration, and internships, while the instructional program focuses on literacy, numeracy, and workforce readiness.

The grants are designed to promote Virginia’s five Cs: critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, communication, and citizenship, while preparing students for careers and postsecondary education.

The 2018 General Assembly authorized up to $500,000 in competitive grants in 2019 for school divisions to plan high school program innovations approved by the Virginia Department of Education, or to implement previously approved plans.

The legislature defined the essential elements of high school program innovation as including student centered learning, with progress based on proficiency; real-world connections aligned with local workforce needs and emphasizing transitions to college or career or both; and varying models for educator supports and staffing.

