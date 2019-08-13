New Principal Joins Haycock Elementary

Scott Bloom, who currently serves as the principal at Freedom Hill Elementary School, has been named the new principal of Haycock Elementary School, effective Aug. 15.

Bloom joined Fairfax County Public Schools in 2012 as principal of Freedom Hill; prior to that, he served as an assistant principal in Prince William County and South Carolina. He began his career as an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania and Prince William County. At Freedom Hill, Bloom supported STEM and project-based learning, Responsive Classroom and the Positivity Project while establishing a welcoming and inclusive school culture. He has experience administering advanced academic programs and special education programs, along with a robust after-school program and welcomes parent and family involvement in school activities.

Bloom earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Susquehanna University and a master of arts degree in Educational Leadership from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. He also holds an endorsement in Educational Administration and Supervision, PreK-12.

