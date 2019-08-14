American Legion Hosts Baseball Outing for Vets

Falls Church American Legion Post 130 invites all area U.S. military veterans to join the Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars at the Washington Nationals’ Sunday, Sept. 1 “Heroes’ Day” game between the Nationals and the Miami Marlins. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Post 130 spokesman Harry Shovlin (Army) says “All veterans and their guests are invited to join us. You need not have served in a combat zone or overseas. As long as you swore allegiance to the United States and have worn the uniform of one of the branches of the United States military, you are welcome. You’re also welcome if you wore the uniform of one of our allies.”

Post 130 member Ken Feltman (Marines) said “We have 80 tickets. Twenty have been paid for by a donor and are reserved for veterans who might have trouble affording a ticket and transportation. Please let us know about any deserving vet.”

The remaining 60 tickets are available for local vets at the reduced price of $40, with $10 of that price going toward food, drinks and gear of your choice. Contact the Legion at 703-533-1945 to order tickets.

The seats are near refreshments, washrooms and a souvenir area. No veteran will have far to go. Also important: If any veterans want to talk about their military experience, that’s fine. If not, don’t worry. They will not be alone. Every veteran, every uniformed service, women, men, LGBTQ, should feel at home at the game.

Shovlin asks that any veteran who can drive other veterans to the game leave a message for him at the Legion by calling 703-533-1945. “We’re trying to provide buses. Others may go by Metro. Let us know what you want,” Shovlin added.

The Legion’s next event for veterans will be a reception honoring non-commissioned officers from all services. Also in the planning stages is an event honoring minorities in the military.

