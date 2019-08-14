Crime Report: Bicyclist Struck With Object, DUI & Smoking Citations

Someone struck a bicyclist with a thrown object on W. Broad St. last Tuesday morning, one of a pair of assaults reported in this week’s City of Falls Church crime report. The other assault involved a number of suspects at Eden Center early Sunday morning.

In other City crime, someone swiped an item accidentally left in the clubhouse at Roosevelt Tower Apartments, a woman was arrested for DUI on W. Broad, two men were cited for smoking at Eden Center and a man was arrested for being drunk in public on Annandale Rd.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: August 5 – 11, 2019

Assault, 1000 W Broad St, Aug 6, 8:30 AM, a bicyclist was struck by a thrown object.

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk W Broad St, Aug 8, 1:57 AM, a female, 27, of North Chesterfield, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Refusal.

Larceny from Building, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, Aug 7, between 5 and 9 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an item of value inadvertently left in a club house kitchen area. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violations, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Aug 8, 10:13 AM, a male, 44, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, Aug 8, 11:08 AM, a male, 63, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public

Smoking Violations, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Aug 9, 12:10 PM, a male, 59, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Assault, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Aug 11, 1:15 AM, an assault occurred which involved a number of individuals. Investigation continues.

