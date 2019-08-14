Extra Kindergarten Class Added At Mt. Daniel as Sign-Ups Surge

Mt. Daniel Elementary School. (Photo: FCCPS)

The Falls Church School Board learned Tuesday night that advanced registration for the fall semester at Mt. Daniel Elementary has already exceeded projections to the point that a new kindergarten class has been added.

Indicated registrations bring the total to 185 in the section, eight students greater than expected.

As August progresses, the Falls Church City Public Schools will begin new teacher orientation next Monday, Aug. 19, followed by a School Board meeting and summer retreat on Aug. 22, and the new school year “welcome back” breakfast and convocation on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Classes will begin the day after Labor Day Sept. 3.

