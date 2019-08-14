Falls Church Schools Lead Region In SOL Test Results for 2019

For the first time in four years, Falls Church City Public Schools reached a 90 percent pass rate or better in Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments across all content areas, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Based on data released this week, FCCPS students were tops in the state in both Writing and History and Social Sciences, tied for third in reading and science, and tied for sixth in math.

“We are very proud of the work of our students and teachers. This is evidence that we are finding ways to meet the needs of the vast majority of the students we serve,” said Superintendent Peter J. Noonan in a statement. “While our achievements in the aggregate are excellent, we have a way to go to ensure true equity for all of our students. We look forward to continuing our work on behalf of all students.”

Overall FCCPS SOL results pass rates for the 2018-2019 school year are:History & Social Sciences 95 percent – #1 (in Virginia), Writing: 90 percent – #1, Reading: 91 percent – tied for #3, Science: 91 percent , tied for #3, Math: 91 percent – tied for #6

“We are pleased with these numbers, but especially so in the substantial growth shown by all of our subgroups in the areas of math and science,” said Jeanne Seabridge, director of Teaching, Learning, and Achievement for the division. “The results are also helpful in pointing out areas in need of improvement and we will continue to sharpen our focus on closing all gaps.”

The results reflect changes in student test-taking patterns last year caused by a revision to the commonwealth’s diploma and school accountability standards and the introduction of new mathematics tests in all grade levels.

At the statewide levels the overall pass rates in the five tested content areas are: History and Social Sciences – 80 percent, Writing – 76 percent, Reading – 78 percent, Science – 81 percent, Math – 82 percent.

