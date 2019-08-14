Thompson Italian Debuts Today in Falls Church

Photo: Thompson Italian

Falls Church’s newest restaurant, Thompson Italian, is opening today, Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 124 N. Washington Street at 5 p.m.

The imminent opening of the long-awaited new Italian eatery, at the location of the former Argia’s Restaurant at 124 N. Washington St, is finally here. Anticipation of Thompson Italian, a snappy incarnation of the original hopes and dreams of space’s previous owners, has risen to a small roar throughout the D.C. region.

Reservations are already in high demand with tables booked up practically through the weekend. The earliest available seating, as of Wednesday afternoon, is 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the restaurant’s online system.

Former RPM Italian executive chef Gabe Thompson has brought his considerable reputation, having commanded the kitchens of some of Manhattan’s top Italian restaurants, to the site. For him and his wife, pastry chef Katherine, the restaurant will be their first in the D.C. area, and it is expected to draw major attention from throughout the region.

The family restaurant owned and operated the Thompsons, along with Falls Church resident Kristen Carson Hamilton, will be open from 5 – 10 p.m. every night except Tuesdays. The menu will include fresh pasta, hand-spun gelato and seasonal dishes.

For more information, visit www.thompsonitalian.com.

