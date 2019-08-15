‘Annie’ Enters Final Week at James Lee Center

ALYSSA KIFFER as Annie (Photo: Courtesy Michelle MacDonald)

Zemfira Stage presents the musical, “Annie,” at the James Lee Community Center (2855 Annandale Road, Falls Church) with performances in its final week going from Aug. 14 – 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

The role of Annie is played by Alyssa Kiffer and Dara Kearney, both rising eighth-graders.

Kiffer has performed in numerous theatres throughout northern Virginia as well as in the Midwest and New York.

During the last holiday season she performed at Radio City Music Hall as part of the opening act to the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular and the year prior performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kearney has also graced the stage at many theatres throughout Northern Virginia.

She was most recently seen starring as Rhoda in The Bad Seed with Zemfira Stage. Kearney dances with Virginia Ballet Company and with them has performed the role of Clara in the Nutcracker.

DARA KEARNEY as Annie (Photo: Courtesy Nancy Kiffer)

“Annie” tells the story of a spunky orphan who is determined to find her parents.

Growing up in a New York City orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan (Sally Anna Flores), Annie eventually escapes and befriends a stray dog, which she later names Sandy (played by Honey the service dog). Through the words of the beloved song “Tomorrow”, Annie forecasts brighter days, which begin when Grace Farrell (Eve Mann/Melissa Peija) arrives at the orphanage to announce that her employer, billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Jim Mitchell) plans to invite an orphan to spend the Christmas holiday in his home.

Annie is the lucky orphan to be chosen and grows to love everyone at the mansion; however, a plan unfolds to tear her away from her newfound happiness. Fortunately, the plans are foiled and Annie finds what she has longed for more than anything — a family.

Tickets are $25 for general admission; $20 for seniors, students, teachers and active/retired military; $10 for groups of 10 or more and $7 for children 10 and under.

Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased by email at Zemfirastage@gmail.com or by text at 703-615-6626.

