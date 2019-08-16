Bookstore Romance Day at One More Page Books

One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) is hosting its first ever national observance of Bookstore Romance Day, titled “A Carnival of Love” on Aug. 17 starting at 10 a.m as fans will join to celebrate romance novels and the authors who write them. Events are as follows:

• 11 a.m. – noon — A Mimosa Tasting: Pair sparkling wines with juices to see which couplings have the best flavor chemistry (free event).

• Noon – 3 p.m. — Romance Scavenger Hunts & Battle of the Books: Attendees can drop in throughout the afternoon for a scavenger hunt, or listen to One More Page staff pitch their favorite romance novels in the Battle of the Books.

• 4 p.m. — Romance Roundtable Panel with Grace Burrowes, Harper Kincaid, & Juno Rushdan (moderated by Kini Allen): Attendees can get a taste of different subgenres with a diverse collection of romance authors, including a ones who’ve penned historical romance, romantic suspense and a sweet contemporary novels.

• 4 – 6 p.m. — Sips & Swoons Wine and Cocktail Tasting: A free wine tasting with signature cocktails inspired by each book will be served in conjunction with the author panel.

• 6 p.m. — Board Game Tournament for Marrying Mr. Darcy: A “Pride & Prejudice”-themed board game will be played in multiple rounds. Free to join in.

