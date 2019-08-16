Cash Withdraws from F.C. Council Race

Thomas Cash. (Photo: Facebook)

Thomas Cash, a candidate for one of three contested Falls Church City Council seats up for bid this November, announced today that he is dropping out of the race.

In a post on Facebook Friday afternoon, Cash said that “due to unforeseen events” he will be tabling his Council bid. He left the possibility of running again in the future, signing his post “Until 2021.”

Cash dropping out of the race leaves four candidates for the three seats: incumbents Mayor David Tater, Councilmembers Phil Duncan and Letty Hardi along with Stuart Whittaker.

The full text of Cash’s statement:

“My family and I love our Little City. Falls Church welcomed us with open arms and it is my family’s intention to continue to give back wherever we see a need because we’ve made this our home.

“However, due to unforeseen events, I must table my city council bid this cycle. Jessi and I have enjoyed engaging even more with our community this summer and we thank you for your time.

“I appreciate the support of every single Falls Churchian who’s listened to me, shared their concerns, and given me much food for thought. I look forward to continuing our conversations and working toward the inclusive future so many of us envision.

“Until 2021,

“Thomas R. Cash”

