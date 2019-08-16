Falls Church Harris Teeter No Longer 24 Hours Starting Next Week

Photo: J. Michael Whalen

Touting its 24-hour service when it opened three years ago in the middle of downtown Falls Church, the Little City’s Harris Teeter will no longer be open for all-hour grocery shopping starting next week.

The West Broad St. supermarket is reducing its all-day-and-night hours effective next Wednesday, Aug. 21, when it commences new operating hours, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight daily, the News-Press confirmed this week.

When asked about the hours, a Falls Church Harris Teeter representative said the reduction was a “company approach.” An official Harris Teeter spokesperson told the News-Press “a variety of factors, such as: community landscape, lease requirements, as well as other economic considerations” contributed to the decision.

Other area Harris Teeter stores similarly have or are currently in the process of reducing hours including the Lee Harrison Shopping Center, Barcroft, Crystal City and Shirlington locations.

Despite the reduction, Harris Teeter will still have a slight edge on business hours over its nearby competitor, Giant Food (1230 W. Broad St.), just up the block. Giant opens at 6 a.m. daily and closes at midnight everyday but Sunday when it closes at 11 p.m.

Harris Teeter is located at 301 W. Broad St. in Falls Church.

