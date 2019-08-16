Volunteer Opportunities in Fairfax County

There are multiple opportunities for volunteers interested in helping out seniors in the local Fairfax County area.

Front desk volunteers and activities leaders for crafts, jewelry-making, arts, cooking, fitness and sewing are all in need at the Bailey’s Senior Center (5920 Summers Ln., Falls Church). Interested volunteers can begin the application process by visiting volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov and click on “Find an Opportunity” on the right side of the screen. Type “Bailey’s Senior Center” in the search bar to the left of the screen, click on a preferred position followed by clicking on “Sign Up” then “New Volunteer.”

Meals on Wheels drivers and driver coordinators are needed in the Falls Church and Annandale areas. Drivers pick up meals and deliver them to individuals on a specific route. Routes take a maximum of 2 hours to deliver all meals. Deliveries are made midday on weekdays. Deliveries can be made by an individual or as part of a volunteer group. Opportunities are available throughout Fairfax County close to where potential drivers work.

Coordinators are a shared volunteer position. They develop a monthly schedule of drivers for Meals on Wheels route(s) and trains new drivers. This position requires a time commitment of 15 hours per month total between the two volunteers, plus availability, when possible to arrange for substitute drivers or deliver meals on short notice.

Interested drivers and coordinators can begin the application process by visiting volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov and click on”Find an Opportunity” on the right side of the screen. Type “Meals on Wheels” in the search bar to the left of the screen, click on a preferred position followed by clicking on “Sign Up” then “New Volunteer.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities or the application process, contact VolunteerSolutions@FairfaxCounty.gov.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments