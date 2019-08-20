Crime Report: W. Broad Shoplifting Suspects Flee After Larceny

Three men stole multiple items from For Eyes on W. Broad St. last Friday afternoon before fleeing towards Chanel Terrace, police detail in the City of Falls Church crime report this week.

The suspects in the eyewear store robbery are described as three black men, one wearing a blue soccer jersey, one wearing a red Capitals shirt and one dressed in all black with a fitted ball cap.

In other crime, multiple vehicles were stolen from Koons in Falls Church, a 61-year-old man as arrested for trespassing on Monday and then assault on Sunday, and there were instances of fraud and identity theft reported on S. Washington St. and S. Maple Ave., respectively.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: August 12 – 18, 2019

Trespass, 200 blk S Washington St, Aug 12, 6:40 PM, a male, 61, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass.

Drunk in Public, 800 blk S Washington St, Aug 14, 4:36 PM, a male, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public and on 5 outstanding warrants from Roanoke, VA.

Fraud, 400 blk S Washington St, Aug 15, 4:05 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Destruction of Property, 200 blk E Fairfax St, between 10:30 PM, Aug 15 and 10:57 AM, Aug 16, unknown suspect(s) destroyed the driver side mirror of a Honda Civic.

Identity Theft, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Aug 16, 11:29 AM, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 400 blk W Broad St, Aug 16, 3:01 PM, three unknown suspects shoplifted multiple valuable items. Suspects described as: 1) black male wearing a blue soccer jersey with white stripes down the shoulder, 2) black male wearing a black dorag with a red Capitals shirt, and 3) black male wearing a fitted ball cap and wearing all black. Last seen running toward Chanel Terrace. Investigation continues.

Assault, 300 blk W Broad St, Aug 17, 5:26 PM, a male, 61, of no fixed address, was arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk N Cherry St, Aug 18, 2:50 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 31, of Germantown, MD, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Smoking Violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Aug 18, 11:19 AM, a male, 49, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1000 blk E Broad St, between 9:20 PM, Aug 17 and 12:34 PM, Aug 18, several vehicles were stolen from a dealership. Two were recovered in the City of Falls Church. Investigation continues.

