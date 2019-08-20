Report: Mandatory Evacuation of 40+ Munson Hill Apartments Due to Health Hazard

(Photo: Munson Hill Towers/Facebook)

An apparent mandatory evacuation of part of Munson Hill Towers in Falls Church will relocate multiple residents to an Arlington hotel for up to the next two weeks.

According to an email sent by Munson Hill management and forwarded to the News-Press by a resident affected by the evacuation, a health hazard was discovered during flood repairs and the apartment complex is evacuating 46 units from the sixth floor as a precautionary measure.

The notice, which was sent at 1:37 p.m. today, states the evacuation is “mandatory and immediate” and gives residents until 9 p.m. tonight to retrieve any belongings. Access to apartments after 9 p.m. on Tuesday will not be permitted, it says.

Residents are being relocated to the Key Bridge Marriott hotel in Arlington, according to the email, through Tuesday, Sept. 3. Relocated residents will receive a $60 a day “rental concession” for “inconvenience and to assist with food during your stay,” the email says.

Munson Hill Towers is located at 6129 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church.

