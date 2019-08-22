Timber Lane Elementary Welcomes New Principal

Benjamin Chiet, who currently serves as the assistant principal at Terraset Elementary, has been named the new principal of Timber Lane Elementary, effective August 21. Prior to coming to FCPS in 2017, he served an assistant principal at Catoctin Elementary School in Loudoun County from 2014-17 as well as the dean of students at John W. Tolbert, Jr., Elementary School. Chiet worked as a health and physical education teacher for eight years prior to becoming an administrator. He has provided the leadership required to implement and sustain The Positivity Project—a program designed to help students build positive relationships with their peers, as well as adults. Chiet earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology as well as a master of arts degree in teaching from James Madison University. He also holds an endorsement in Educational Administration and Supervision K-12 from George Mason University.

