Bailey’s X-Roads Shelter Needs Toiletry Donations

The Bailey’s Crossroads Community Shelter (3525 Moncure Ave, Falls Church) is very low on deodorant and full-size toiletries and is seeking donations. These are essential pieces to a complete Welcome Home Basket, which have become more important as shelter staff have been housing people at a high rate. Anyone hoping to maximize the impact of their donation is encouraged to purchase a 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and bodywash product to cover all the bases.

There is an up-to-date list of specific items requested for clients who are in search of or just starting new jobs. To find out what items are needed right now, contact Leo Patrician at lpatrician@newhopehousing.org or 703-820- 7621 ext.218.

