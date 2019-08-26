Man Struck, Killed While Walking on Sidewalk in Bailey’s Crossroads

A 39-year-old man died after being struck by a car that drove onto the sidewalk in Bailey’s Crossroads earlier this month, police reported today.

Fairfax County Police say Solomon Zelelew of Alexandria City was walking on a sidewalk near Columbia Pike and Carlin Springs Road on the morning of Aug. 15 when he was hit by a 2015 Toyota Corolla, travelling west on Columbia Pike, when its driver tried to avoid another vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk.

Zelelew was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead late last week, police reported.

The driver of the Corolla remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation and neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, it was reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to be contact their Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477 ), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.

