$15.7 Million Route 7-Haycock Intersection Improvement Project Kicks Off With Groundbreaking

Representatives from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, FCGP Public Infrastructure LLC, and Falls Church City Public Schools joined City of Falls Church Council Members and staff at the West Falls Church and Joint Campus Revitalization District Multimodal Transportation Improvement Project Groundbreaking on Monday.. (Photo: City of Falls Church)

A $15.7 million project to improve the intersection of Route 7 (Broad Street) and Haycock Road/Shreve Road was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday that drew officials from the City of Falls Church, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and others to shovel ceremonial dirt adjacent the site on the George Mason High campus.

The project is being launched in conjunction with the City’s massive effort to build a new high school, now underway, on the GMHS site adjacent the intersection and designate 10.3 acres to dense mixed-use economic development that will commence in a year and a half when the new high school is completed and the existing school is demolished.

The project is designated a “multimodal transportation improvement project” in the newly-named “West Falls Church and Joint Campus Revitalization District. Upon its completion, the project will, according to NVTA officials, “reduce congestion and meet demand and capacity needs at the site….It will create a safer environment for pedestrians (including students attending the high school and middle school there), cyclists, transit riders headed to the West Falls Church Metro station, and drivers with better intersections, sidewalks, crosswalks and other traffic-calming measures.”

“The West Falls Church Transportation Project provides multiple travel options, and leverages the existing transportation network through improved connections to the West Falls Church Metro Station, Route 7, and the W&OD trail,” said David Snyder, Falls Church City Council member and member of the NVTA. “The transportation project and development in West Falls Church will tie in with the future Route 7 Bus Rapid Transit route, which will run from the Spring Hill Metrorail Station in Tysons to the Mark Center in Alexandria, and connect City residents, workers and visitors with locations all along this route.”

The project is funded with NVTA’s regional revenues in the amount of $15.7 million.

Planned improvements include:

I • nstallation or replacement and synchronization of four traffic signals at or near the Chestnut Street and West Broad Street/Route 7 intersection, Haycock Road and West Broad Street/Route 7 intersection, and Haycock Road and Schools’ Access Road intersection;

• A HAWK (high-intensity pedestrian activated crosswalk) on Haycock Road, to allow better connectivity and access to the school campus;

• Pedestrian access improvements, such as widening sidewalks, at the above listed intersections as well as along West Broad Street/Route 7 between the West Falls Church Metro Station and Haycock Road;Bus stop enhancements at or near the above listed intersections;

• Bicycle access improvements, including near the newly installed Capital Bikeshare stations near the High School campus; and,

• Utility undergrounding and relocation.

