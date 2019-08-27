McLean Center Classes Now Open for Registration

Registration is now open for McLean Community Center’s (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) fall session classes and activities. MCC provides a convenient and affordable continuing education resource for area residents, from infants through senior adults. Special Events, day trips and tours, as well as programs and day trips for area teens sponsored by the center’s Old Firehouse are some of the other fall activities the Center offers. Tax district residents receive a discount on fees, as do seniors age 60 or older for classes that are more than $50.

A wide range of culinary arts classes for adults, such as Cuban Cuisine and Fall Seafood. Some other classes of interest include Dog Training and First Aid with CPR. The Senior Moments Adult Learning Program offers workshops of interest to seniors age 50 and older, with the popular Technology Tutoring Workshops, which assists seniors in using their Apple devices, returns in September.

Children can sign up for extracurricular activities, with a few beiing Improv for Kids and Teens and Chess Club.

The Center offers 24-hour online registration. To view detailed descriptions of classes or to register, visit the Center’s Website, mcleancenter.org. Online registration is not available for tours and day trips. Contact the registrar at 703-744-9365, TTY: 711, for registration options. For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711.

