Crime Report: Larceny, Burglary & More Stealing

There was lots of stealing in this week’s City of Falls Church crime report including a theft an at office building on W. Broad, the breaking in and looting of a box truck and trailer on W. Jefferson St., items stolen from a garment at the Farmers Market and the glass door to a business was smashed on E. Annandale.

Also in the report, a man broke the window of a vehicle on Hillwood Ave. and rummaged through a bag before leaving the scene.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: August 19 – 25, 2019

Commercial Burglary/Destruction of Property, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, Aug 19, 12:57 AM, responding to a commercial alarm, officers discovered that unknown suspect(s) had attempted to smash a glass front door of a business. No entry was made. Investigation continues.

Larceny Theft from Building, 400 blk W Broad St, between noon, Aug 16 and 10 AM, Aug 19, an item of value was taken from an office.

Destruction of Property, 200 blk Hillwood Ave, Aug 21, 5:15 AM, unknown suspect broke the window of a vehicle and rummaged through a black bag. Nothing was taken. Suspect described as a black male, early 20`s, short haircut, wearing a red shirt, and approximately 6`2″. Suspect left the area traveling eastbound on Hillwood Ave in an older model, white Astro van.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk W Jefferson St, Aug 23, 2:45 AM, two unknown suspects removed a lock and stole multiple items from a box truck. Investigation continues. .

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk W Jefferson St, Aug 23, 2:45 AM, two unknown suspects stole multiple items from a secured trailer. Investigation continues.

Tampering with Auto, 400 blk W Broad St, Aug 23, between 4 and 5 PM, unknown suspect(s) slashed a vehicle’s tire.

Larceny, 300 blk Park Ave, Aug 24,10:30 AM, items of value were taken from a garment left unattended at the Farmers Market.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk E Broad St, Aug 24, 9:06 PM, a male, 62, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Smoking Violations, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Aug 24, 11:02 PM, a male, 48, of Silver Spring, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Domestic Assault, 200 blk Pennsylvania Ave, Aug 25, 9:44 AM, a 21 year-old from the City of Falls Church was arrested for Domestic Assault.

