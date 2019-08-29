Local Resident Selected For National Fellowship

Eileen Joseph from Falls Church has been selected for the Millennium Fellowship, a program of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) and Millennium Campus Network (MCN).

Launched in 2018, the Millennium Fellowship convenes, challenges and celebrates student leadership that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on campuses worldwide.

For the Class of 2019, Furman University Millennium Fellows are among 1,092 students selected from 69 campuses, across 16 nations.

From August through December, Millennium Fellows will take action to help make the SDGs and United Nations Academic Impact Principles reality. Collectively, fellows’ projects are projected to positively impact nearly 980,000 people.

Each student applied with a project that relates to the United Nations SDGs. The program provides the students training, networking and recognition needed to help elevate the social impact of their projects. It also offers an alumni network for students following the completion of the semester-long fellowship.

Furman students will be involved in projects like analyzing how the tourism industry has affected the sense of place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, in accordance with SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

