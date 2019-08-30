Candidate Forum Takes Place at Virginia Hospital Center

The Arlington County Civic Federation (ACCF) will kick off its 104th year by hosting a candidates forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center (1701 N. George Mason Drive, Arlington). At 6:30 p.m., ACCF will host a “meet and greet” candidates reception in the Hazel Auditorium meeting room and lobby. Both events are free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to park in the Gold parking lot.

This year’s forum gives federation members and the public the opportunity to meet with and ask questions of the candidates for the Arlington County Board, Senatorial District 32 and House of Delegates District 49. This event will be filmed by Arlington Independent Media.

Founded in 1916, ACCF is one of Arlington’s oldest and largest civic organizations dedicated to advocacy and community engagement.

The federation promotes the general welfare of Arlington County and its citizens in a non-partisan, non-sectarian and non-sectional manner. With more than 90 member organizations, the Federation reflects a broad array of interests and talents in Arlington County.

