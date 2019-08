FALLS CHURCH ARTS hosted the opening night of its student/instructor show, titled “Be The Change You Want To See,” over the weekend, with some big wigs from the City of Falls Church in attendance.

That included Mayor David Tarter (fourth from left) and councilwoman Letty Hardi (fourth from right) who joined the exhibit’s unveiling with students, teachers and their families. (Photos: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments