Business News & Notes: Halloween Store Returns to F.C.

Halloween Express Returns to Falls Church Sept. 5

Halloween Express will open on Thursday, Sept. 5 in West Falls Plaza at 1049 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. This is the third year the temporary costume and décor store will open in this location.

Included in its inventory will be accessories and makeup, décor and props, hats, wigs and facial hair, party supplies, and costumes for children, adults of all sizes, and pets.

For more information, visit www.halloweenexpress.com.

Cognosante Announces New VP of Business Development

Anne Hughes has been named vice president of business development for the civilian health unit at Falls Church-based Cognosante, according to GovConWire. Prior to accepting the position, Hughes, who has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry, served as senior vice president for growth and engagement at Burgess, chief sales officer at Medyear, and as director of business development for health solutions at General Dynamics.

Cognosante offers technology and business process outsourcing services to government health organizations.

Early Week Discounts at F.C. Nail Salon

Indulge Nails & Spa is offering a 15 percent discount on all services Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The nail salon is located at 7171 Lee Highway in Falls Church.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit indulge-nails-spa.business.site.

Grace Christian Academy Hosting Annual ‘Truck & Toss’ Fundraiser

Grace Christian Academy is hosting its annual “Truck & Toss” fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. The event will include tastings, food trucks, beer trucks, cornhole, and children’s activities and entertainment. Founded in 1973, Grace Christian Academy is a K4-8 grade private, Christian school, fully accredited by the National Council of Private School Accreditation. Funds raised will support lower income students. The school is located at 3233 Annandale Road in Falls Church.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.truckandtoss.com.

State Theatre Seeking Night of Show Manager

The State Theatre is looking for a detail oriented night of show manager for concerts and private events. Applicants should be personable, great in high stress situations, customer service oriented, have management experience, and be able to work flexible hours. The ideal candidate will have experience in bar/restaurant management and have a love of live music.

Hours vary, but typically are weekends from 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. This position is part-time but could turn into a full time opportunity for the right candidate.

The State Theatre is located at 220 N. Washington Street. For more information, visit www.thestatetheatre.com.

