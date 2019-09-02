Post-Labor Day Events Kick Off at McLean Center

Two upcoming events are taking place at the McLean Community Center and its affiliated locations following the Labor Day holiday.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Old Firehouse (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) will host a family movie night with a viewing of “Frozen” (2013 – PG) from 7 – 9 p.m. $3 per person. Preregistration recommended.

For all ages. Families are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows and camp chairs for an indoor, picnic style family movie night. Unlimited popcorn will be served while you watch the movie Attendees can also enter to win a door prize.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Governing Board Meeting of the Whole will be held at MCC (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) at 7:30 p.m.

All Governing Board meetings are open to the public. MCC Governing Board Finance Committee Chair Raj Mehra will lead this meeting of the full board as they work on the Center’s FY 2021 budget proposal. The departmental and consolidated budget proposals will include a review of FY 2019 year-end actuals, the current year’s budget (FY 2020) and new proposals for FY 2021. For more information, call MCC at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711.

