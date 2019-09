News-Press photo

On a perfect weather day (until a thunderstorm late in the afternoon), Falls Church’s Cherry Hill Park picnic pavilion was the scene of two Labor Day political events Monday.

News-Press photo

The first was a rally for F.C. Council member Letty Hardi, seeking re-election in November, and the second was the annual ice cream social hosted by the F.C. City Democratic Committee that that drew U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, State Sen. Dick Saslaw, State Del. Marcus Simon, F.C. Mayor David Tarter and more.

