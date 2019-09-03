F.C. Democrats Hold Annual Potluck Supper

Falls Church City Democratic Committee’s annual potluck supper will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8 in the Falls Church Community Center Gym (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church).

Interested attendees can dine on homemade food as well as some dishes from local restaurants, while participating in conversations with neighbors and hearing from guest speakers.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and the traditional potluck supper starts at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to get there early to network and try the signature “LaPorta” drink in memory of departed and dedicated committee member and City employee/resident, Gary LaPorta.

Guest speakers include State Senator Dick Saslaw and Delegate Marcus Simon. There will be a part of the program to honor recently deceased Democrats Gary LaPorta, Tom Gittins and Charles Langalis (previous Marian Driver award winner). This year’s Marian Driver Awardee will be surprised with recognition of their dedicated service to the FCCDC and Democratic causes and values.

The lots at the Community Center and City Hall will be available as well as street parking on Little Falls St. and Park Ave. Attendees are encouraged to use a Capital Bikeshare bicycle from locations at the East and West Falls Church Metro Stations, George Mason High School, local bike shops, and more, or carpool or walk with a friend.

Assorted meat, pasta and vegetarian dishes will be accompanied by a variety of appetizers, side dishes and desserts straight from attendees’ favorite recipes. Three bartenders will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for small donations.

For tickets, visit secure.actblue.com/donate/fccdc19. Tickets are as low as $50 if an attendee plans to bring a dish to share and $25 for Democrats age 16-25. To purchase a table, or provide a ticket for someone without the means to pay, visit the same link

