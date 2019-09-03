F.C. Hires New Human Resources Director

Photo: City of Falls Church

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields announced Tuesday that Steven Mason has been hired as the City’s Human Resources Director. He will start his tenure on Sept. 16.

Mason has more than 40 years of local government experience and is currently the City of Alexandria’s Deputy Human Resources Officer. He has also served as a City of Alexandria police officer rising to the rank of lieutenant, an investigator in the Office of Human Rights, and Special Assistant to the City Manager. He is an Army veteran and holds a degree in criminal justice and certifications in human resource management and human capital strategy.

“Steve is an energetic and forward thinking leader who understands the mission of our work force — which is to serve the public. I look forward to him joining our team,” said Shields in a City press release issued today. Deputy City Manager Cindy Mester took on the additional role of Human Resources Director in 2017. When City Council approved the fiscal year 2020 budget, full funding was restored for the position.

“I thank Cindy for taking on the additional responsibility of Human Resources Director for the past two years, which included progress on so many HR initiatives,” said Shields.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments