Crime Report: 5 Cars Stolen in Falls Church

Five cars were reported stolen in the City of Falls Church this past week, including four from Koons Ford on E. Broad, according to the latest City crime report, released Tuesday.

Police report that three of four Ford Explorers taken from the dealership at 1000 E. Broad St. in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 1, have been recovered: one in the 1000 block of Broadmont Terrace, one in the 1000 block of N. Sycamore St. and one by Prince George’s County Police.

One of the suspects in the Ford Explorer robbery is described as a slender black male, 30-38 in age with possible black braided hair, wearing a white cap, white Apple corded headphones and white gardening gloves with grey plastic tips.

In the other case of motor vehicle theft, a Chevrolet was stolen from Roosevelt Tower Apartments and later recovered in Washington, D.C.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: August 26 – September 1, 2019

Fraud/False Pretenses, 300 blk Gundry Dr, Aug 27, 11:44 AM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 500 Roosevelt Blvd, between 8 PM, Aug 27 and 7:30 AM, Aug 28, unknown suspect(s) stole a 2004 Chevrolet. Vehicle was recovered at 2:40 AM, Aug 30, in Washington, DC.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 300 blk N Oak St, Aug 29, 10:10 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 34, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana, 3rd offense.

Driving Under the Influence, 300 blk E Annandale Rd, Sept 1, 12:41 AM, Elmer Hernan Robles, 50, of Annandale, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny-Theft From Motor Vehicle, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, between 2 PM, Aug 31 and 11:20 AM, Sept 1, Temporary License Plates were removed from two vehicles. Plates were later recovered from two stolen vehicles located in the City of Falls Church.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1000 E Broad St, Sept 1, 3:16 AM, unknown suspects took four Ford Explorers from a dealership. One possible suspect described as slender build, black male, approximately 30-38 years old, black hair (possibly braided), wearing a white cap, white apple headphones (with cords), and white gardening gloves with grey plastic tips. One of the vehicles was recovered by Prince George’s County Police; one was located in the 1000 blk of Broadmont Terrace and another was found in the 1000 blk of N Sycamore St. Investigation continues.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk S Spring St, Sept 1, 10:32 PM, following a traffic stop, a male, 25, of Sterling, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

