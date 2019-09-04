DMV Services Return to Falls Church in September

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle services return to the City of Falls Church this month through both the DMV 2 Go bus and the DMV Connect service.

The full-service bus, where customers can apply for and renew driver’s licenses, take tests, obtain Real ID cards, driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, transcripts, copies of vital records; order accessible parking placards and plates; obtain E-Z-pass transponders and update addresses, will be in front of City Hall at 300 Park Ave. on Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DMV Connect, which offers all of the above services except testing and vital records, will be in the Laurel Room, located in the lower center, east wing section of City Hall from Sept. 9 – 12 from 9 a.m – 4 p.m.

