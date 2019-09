Doroteo Delgado. (Photo: Fairfax County Police)

Police arrested a Falls Church man after he was found inside a Bailey’s Crossroads elementary school in the early morning hours this past Tuesday.

Fairfax County Police report that 28-year-old Doroteo Delgado was found inside Glen Forest Elementary School around 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 3 after officers responded to an alarm.

Delgado was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and trespassing on school property after dark.

