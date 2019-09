(Photo: Courtesy Dan Lehman)

THE FOUNDERS ROW PROJECT continues to chug along. Last week, a 300 ton crane was disassembled โ€” while ever-so-conveniently blocking a lane of traffic heading west on W. Broad St. โ€” that took up most of the road space from 10 a.m. onward. Founders Row is still slated to open its first homes and retail in summer 2021.

