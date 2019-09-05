IT’S JUST ABOUT TIME for these does to retreat for the winter. Once the lush green covering they enjoy so much right now becomes more scarce in the fall, they’ll find denser woodlands where they can keep a lower profile in the cold.
Critter Corner: Doe, a Deer, a Female Deer
