Business News & Notes: F.C.’s Hilton Garden Inn Welcomes Honor Flight This Friday

Falls Church Business News & Notes: September 5 – 11, 2019

F.C.’s Hilton Garden Inn to Welcome Honor Flight Vets This Friday

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church invites the community to help them welcome Honor Flight Network veterans to their hotel this fall. Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices by transporting heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The first fall Honor Flight to arrive is expected on Friday Sept. 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Additional flights are expected on Sept. 27, Oct. 3, and Oct. 17. Contact the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 706 W. Broad Street, for times and details at 703-237-8700.

Advertisements

Free Mom Workout, Tai Chi Classes at Downtown Park This Weekend

Fit4Mom and Karma Yoga Tai Chi and Wellness will be offering free classes this weekend in Falls Church’s new downtown park on the north side of the 100 block of W. Broad Street. A Strides360 class, designed specifically for moms, will be offered by Fit4Mom on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. while a yoga class, for people of all ability levels with or without a yoga mat, will be offered on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

For more information about downtown park events, including a welcoming week event with Lil City Creamery on Monday, Sept. 9 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., visit www.fallschurchva.gov/DTPlaza.

For more information about Fit4Mom or Karma Yoga, visit fallschurchvienna.fit4mom.com and www.karma.yoga.

Ekoe Health to Host Wine Tasting

Ekoe Health is hosting a healthy wine tasting community event on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 3 – 5 p.m. The free event will include samplings of, and education about, healthy wines and an introduction to Ekoe Health’s counseling services, workshops, and classes that address psychological, nutritional, and physical issues.

Ekoe Health is located at 254 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.iekoe.com.

F.C. Chamber Networking Breakfast at Pancake House Sept. 12

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informal networking breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Original Pancake House. Members of the Chamber and anyone interested in learning about the Chamber and meeting business leaders is welcome to attend. There is no fee for this event but attendees are responsible for their own checks.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Local Biz Sponsoring Education Foundation’s Annual Run for Schools

A number of local businesses are sponsoring the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Run for the Schools scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15.

Advertisements

Apple Federal Credit Union, Art and Frame of Falls Church, Beyer Automotive, Body Dynamics Inc., Family Medicine in Falls Church, Gilbane, Markon Solutions, New Editions Consulting, Operational Intelligence, Original Pancake House, Orange Twist, Patient First, Rock Star Realty, Stantec, Tax Analysts, and Viget are supporting the event along with Citizens for a Better City, and local candidates Letty Hardi for City Council, Laura Downs for School Board, and Douglas Stevens for School Board.

For information about sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit www.fcedf.org.

Columbia Baptist to Offer Money Management Course

Columbia Baptist Church is offering Financial Peace University on Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Nov. 6 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. This nine-lesson money management series is taught by radio host and author Dave Ramsey via DVDs and a trained moderator. Issues addressed include budgeting, dumping debt, planning for the future, and more. Columbia Baptist Church is located at 103 W. Columbia Street in Falls Church.

For more information, or to purchase entry to these classes, visit www.columbiabaptist.org/fpu.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments