UPDATE: Missing Pennsylvania Senior Found Safe

UPDATE: A Tweet from the City of Falls Church reports that Ed Reynolds has been located and is safe.

An alert has been issued for a missing senior citizen with early-to-mid stage Alzheimer’s who was last seen in the City of Falls Church just before noon Friday.

Ed Reynolds, a 74-year-old from West Chester, Pennsylvania, who was last seen at 200 W. Broad St. around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6., has been missing since Thursday afternoon, the silver alert issued today said. He was last seen driving with his three dogs (one large brown, one large gray and one medium brown) in his 2005 Honda Element with Pennsylvania tags “GCP4944.”

A photo of Reynolds’ Honda Element.

Reynolds is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 lbs. with green eyes and gray hair.

Authorities believe he may be lost and possibly disoriented and ask the public to call 911 if he is spotted.

