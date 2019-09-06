Vietnam Vets Continue Support by Providing Back-to-School Donations

FOR THE NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia contributed gift cards to assist veterans and children of veterans in the VA Supportive Housing (VASH) Program with their back-to-school needs. Thanks to generous donations, fifty-nine $75 gift cards were provided for VASH family children who are in school and for the first time, four $100 gift cards were provided to VASH veterans in educational programs. This year’s total amount is $4,825. (Photo: Courtesy Leonard Ignatowski)

