Event Management Company Leaves F.C. City

CSI DMC is growing, and recently relocated offices to the Fairfax County side of Falls Church. The event management company had been based in the City of Falls Church for more than three decades, but growth and expansion led them to need more office space, which they found at 6402 Arlington Boulevard, Suite 400, located just down the road from their original office space in Falls Church.

The company boasts more than 135 employees worldwide, with 35 based at the Fairfax County headquarters and managed events in 42 destinations throughout the world last year.

“We had been bursting at the seams in our headquarters space for quite a while, and I knew we had to make a move to create more space for our business growth — although just down the road, we think Arlington Boulevard is a perfect spot to put down some new roots,” said Amberlee Huggins, CSI DMC president and chief marketing officer.

Headquartered in Falls Church, award-winning CSI DMC began in 1987 as Capitol Services Inc. (CSI) in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.csi-dmc.com.

