F.C. Man Arrested After City Sheriff’s Cruiser Set on Fire

A Falls Church Sheriff’s cruiser was set on fire early Monday morning in front of City Hall.(Photo: City of Falls Church)

A 23-year-old man is under arrest this morning after a Falls Church Sheriff’s cruiser was set on fire early Monday.

F.C. Police arrested Christian Davis, of the City of F.C., and charged him with arson after police and the Arlington Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at City Hall around 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. The fire was put out with any injuries or damage to City buildings, police report, though the vehicle was totaled in the blaze.

An officer near the scene stopped Davis for questioning and arrested him, it was reported. Additional charges are pending and an investigation is currently underway by the Fire Marshall.

(Photo: City of Falls Church)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments